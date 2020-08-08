New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold Sounds Off on Unaired Pandemic Episode, Coronavirus & Season 3

The lost episodes of New Amsterdam.

Back in March, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, NBCUniversal ruled that production for TV shows would be suspended across the company. Thus, the popular medical drama ceased production and found itself with a shorter 2nd season.

The season became even shorter after show runner David Schulner chose to shelve one of the unaired remaining episodes. Why? Because the episode's storyline followed the hospital's response to a deadly flu pandemic hitting New York City.

At the time, Schulner told Deadline that the world needed "a lot less fiction" and "a lot more facts." Yet, as we were re-watching the seasons on Peacock, we couldn't help but wonder what would become of those lost episodes.

And we weren't the only ones! During an exclusive chat with E! News, New Amsterdam star Ryan Eggold revealed that he had "that same question" for Schulner.

"I think a lot of those episodes, unfortunately, will probably get—there were only a few, I think we had three more to shoot and we stopped on that third to last one before we shut down," the 35-year-old actor told E!. "I think some of those storylines will spill into season three. Some of it will get lost."