Celebs Are Loving Stylist Dani Michelle's New Collab With Missguided

You may not be dressed to the nines while out on the town this summer, but celebrity stylist Dani Michelle just dropped clothes in collaboration with Missguided that are perfect for an Instagram photo sesh. Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae are on board, posing in Michelle's new line on Insta last week.
"I've been asked when pulling looks for my clients where they are going, as it used to be red carpets, cocktail parties and more…but now my response is for a photo!" Dani Michelle told E!. "Just because we can't take the world by storm, doesn't mean we can't take the internet by it!"
Dani Michelle's new line of 43 pieces is totally affordable, ranging from $19 to $114, and comes in neutral hues—her favorite.
"I really wanted to be true to my personal taste and create something within reach," she said. "Most of my collection is neutral tones because I think it's the timeless pieces that every cool girl needs in her wardrobe."
Below, shop her favorite pieces from the collaboration.
Dani Michelle x Missguided Black Harness Bandage Cami Top
This perfect bandage crop top has a sexy harness detail, and an exposed zipper in the back. It also comes in a cream hue.
Dani Michelle x Missguided Stone Faux Leather Joggers
2020 is all about loungewear, and these joggers add a touch of fashion with their faux leather look.
Dani Michelle x Missguided Blue Co-ord Cup Detail Bralette and Drawstring Joggers
This co-ord comes in a pretty light blue and includes a bralette with joggers. The bralette has an exposed zipper in the back and the joggers have cool side pockets.
Dani Michelle x Missguided White Co-ord Sequin Bralette, Shirt Dress and Pocket Pants
Make a statement in this matching three piece sequin set. Pair a long button-up shirt over a bralette and match it with high-waisted flare pants.
Dani Michelle x Missguided White High Neck Rib Crop Top
If you're looking for a perfect essential, go for this basic white high-neck crop top.
Dani Michelle x Missguided Stone High Neck Bandage Bodysuit
How chic is this high-neck bodysuit with an underwire bust detail? Plus, check out the exposed zipper down the back.
