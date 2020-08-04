BacheloretteTeen MomEllen DeGeneresBotchedPhotosVideos

See Kailyn Lowry's Sweetest Family Moments On and Off Teen Mom

Kailyn Lowry recently welcomed her fourth child into the world. Look back on her sweet family moments ahead of Teen Mom 2's season premiere.

Kailyn Lowry's family just got a little bigger.

On Monday, Aug. 3, E! News exclusively confirmed that the Teen Mom 2 star welcomed her fourth child into the world. 

The MTV personality said her newborn arrived at home on July 30 at 2:47 p.m. local time. He was 8 lbs., 15 oz. and 22.5 inches long. "No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love," Kailyn revealed to E! News. "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now."

Kailyn's baby announcement came the same day that MTV announced the return of Teen Mom 2. According to the network, the new season will document Kailyn's pregnancy as she deals "with endless rumors and surprises, including her estranged mother resurfacing."

While fans wait to hear the name of Kailyn's fourth child, we decided to take a look back at some of the MTV star's best family moments with her sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6 and Lux, 2. 

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

From first day of school celebrations to summer vacations, see just some of the happy family memories in the gallery below

Natalie Tocco Photography
Proud Mom

When announcing the birth of her fourth child, Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry shared a family photo with her three oldest kids. 

Instagram
First Day of School

"First day back for all the kids," the reality star wrote in 2019. "4th, kindergarten & preschool!"

Instagram
Major Milestones

"We made it through the chaos of @theluxrussell's first art show & @thelincmarshall's last!" Lowry wrote back in 2019. "So many cute projects & a sign that we've hit yet another milestone. Next stop for Lincoln, KINDERGARTEN! One day, all the kids will focus & smile for a photo."

Instagram
A Super Family

Isaac, Lincoln and even Lux channeled their inner superheroes for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Lots of Smiles

"Art show with my babies!!" Lowry captioned the 2018 photo.

Instagram
Kisses for Mom

Isaac gave his mom a sweet smooch on the cheek in this 2018 snap.

Instagram
Vacation Time

The proud mom and her kiddos enjoyed a trip to Jamaica in 2018.

Instagram
Soccer Stars

"This is what our Saturdays look like," the Teen Mom celeb captioned the 2017 pic.

Instagram
Trick-or-Treat

The kids went all out for Halloween 2017. Nice costumes, guys!

Instagram
Fun on the Farm

The mom and her trio enjoyed some fall festivities in 2017.

Instagram
Brotherly Love

The MTV star gave birth to her third child in 2017.

A new season of Teen Mom 2 with Kailyn kicks off September 1 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 12:30 p.m., only on E!

