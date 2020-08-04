Tiffany Haddish Confirms She's Dating Common With Declaration of Love

It's official—Tiffany Haddish is in love with her famous boyfriend.

After playing coy about their relationship status, the comedian has set the record straight: she and Common are dating. Not only are the two stars together, but Haddish also had high praise for their relationship—her first with another celebrity.

"This is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in," she gushed on Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast. "I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it."

The Emmy winner noted she's "way happier" than ever before.

"Knowing that I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back—it seems like he does anyways—and I love it," she continued before dropping the L-word. "I love him."