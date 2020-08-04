Stephenie Meyer Releases Midnight Sun: Where the Twilight Cast Is Now

Midnight Sun is finally here!

Stephenie Meyer has officially released the companion novel to 2005's Twilight after years of anticipation from fans around the world. Midnight Sun, which became available for purchase on Tuesday, Aug. 4, is told from the perspective of character Edward Cullen. So this time around, Twihards will get to experience the same events but through his eye instead of Bella Swan.

In 2008, Meyer pressed pause on writing Midnight Sun after her unfinished manuscript was leaked online. The author later released her 12-chapter tease on her website, but didn't officially continue writing until years later. In May 2020, the 46-year-old novelist delighted fans when she announced the book was complete.

"It's a crazy time right now and I wasn't sure if it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long," Meyer said on Good Morning America. "It didn't seem fair to make you wait anymore."