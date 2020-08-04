Dave and Odette Annable Are Back Together Nearly 10 Months After Split

"It ain't all bad news" for Odette Annable and Dave Annable.
It was less than a year ago that the Brothers & Sisters co-stars confirmed to E! News they were splitting after nine years of marriage. "It's with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time," the Hollywood pair said in a statement in October.
"Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together," they noted of their 4-year-old daughter, Charlie. "We ask that you please respect our family's privacy at this time."
That separation publicly came to an end late Monday, Aug. 3, when both stars shared a major update on their Instagram pages. "2020. It ain't all bad news. #TheAnnables," they each captioned the same photo of themselves kissing, simultaneously confirming they are back together.
While their posts were nearly identical, Dave added some flirty banter by commenting, "My post is better."
The confirmation was met with well wishes and heart emojis from famous names like Ashlee Simpson Ross, Jenna Dewan, Melissa Benoist and Glen Powell.
As one fan sweetly commented, "I love this! I don't even know y'all!"
Their reunion marks the latest milestone in the couple's love story, which officially began as husband and wife in 2010. Five years later, they started a family with the arrival of their daughter.
"Mom and baby are in great health, and dad hasn't stopped crying since," Dave wrote on Instagram at the time. "Shocker. Charlie is one lucky girl to have you as a mother @odetteannable. You are made from heaven. #proudhusband #proudpapa #lifehasawholenewmeaning."
While the two have kept fans updated on their lives as parents via social media, neither star has appeared on the other's social media since confirming their split last year.
Now, the reunited husband and wife are back together just in time to celebrate their October anniversary.