Read Meghan Markle's Birthday Messages From Prince William, Kate Middleton and More Royals

Happy birthday, Meghan Markle!

The Duchess of Sussex, who turned 39 today, has received a lot of love on social media in celebration of her special day. Despite ongoing rumors of a feud, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their social media on Tuesday, Aug. 4, to send a message to their sister-in-law. Alongside a photo of a smiling Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!"

The sweet picture is from Meghan and Prince Harry's Nov. 2019 visit to Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth II, via the Royal Family social media account, also posted a birthday tribute for Meghan on Tuesday, writing, "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!" The message was accompanied by a photo of the Queen and Meghan during a joint visit to Chester in 2018. As royal fans may recall, this event marked Meghan's first solo engagement with Her Majesty. For the occasion, Meghan wore an outfit by Givenchy, which is the same fashion house that helped create her wedding gown for her and Prince Harry's 2018 nuptials.