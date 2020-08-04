Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson Dishes On His New Book and the "Power of Vulnerability"

Mike Johnson won the hearts of many Bachelor fans when he appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.

As Mike exclusively explains to E! News, he thought he was just looking for love on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, but he found something so much better. In both of those shows he left as a single man, but he came away from the experiences with a wealth of knowledge not on just relationships, but himself.

Now he's passing on those words of wisdom to his followers, whether they are single or not, because the way he sees it, it's never too late to learn and grow. He shares all this and more in his book Making the Love That You Want, a self-help novel of sorts.

To learn what readers can look forward to and hear his opinion on Tayshia Adams taking over for Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette, check out the Q&A below!