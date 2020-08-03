Why We Can't Wait to Watch Both Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette

If this year has proven anything, it's that all plans are a joke.

Back in March, the production team of The Bachelorette planned to film a season starring Clare Crawley. They planned to start filming a couple of weeks after Clare was announced as the new star, and they planned for us to be able to watch it just a couple of months later. They had probably also planned on us all falling in love with then-contestant (and BFF of Tyler Cameron) Matt James, so he could be a shoe-in for the next Bachelor.

Then, a global pandemic hit, and filming had to be delayed indefinitely. The season couldn't film in time to air when it normally would. Some of the planned contestants had to drop out. A massive civil rights movement gained traction and viewers began calling for the show to cast a Black Bachelor and fix its diversity problem, so Matt was announced as the next star without ever having appeared on the franchise before.