Amy Schumer Gets Real About What to Expect With "New Parents Sex"

When it comes to motherhood, Amy Schumer remains an open book.

As the comedian raises son Gene, 14 months, with husband Chris Fischer, the new parent continues to learn more and more everyday about what it means to be a mom.

So perhaps it's only fitting that when iHeartRadio Originals launched its latest podcast What to Expect, co-hosts Heidi Murkoff and her daughter Emma Bing wanted to have Amy on the show.

In E! News' exclusive preview of the Wednesday Aug. 5 premiere episode, Amy opened up about her first year of motherhood including her experience with "new parents sex."

"Well, you know, it's like they say, you can't have sex for like six weeks, you know? And I was hoping it was going to be longer than that because they just like sliced my FUPA open. I'm not like dying to, you know, get pounded from behind. Thank you very much," she joked. "So I was very down to wait the six weeks and then, and then it was nice."