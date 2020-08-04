See Botched Star Paul Nassif & Wife Brittany's Stunning Pregnancy Photo Shoot!

Oxana Alex

Completing her maternity shoot looks, Brittany shows off her stunning pregnancy curves in a white swimsuit in front of the beach backdrop. Gorg!

Paul and Brittany exclusively announced to E! News back in April 2020 that they are expecting their first child together, due this October. Shortly after the announcement, the happy couple, who married in Santorini on October 2019, revealed to E! they are having a baby girl.

"In my heart I knew it was a girl. We have three boys and a boy dog…it was finally time to have a little girl," Paul, who has three kids from his previous marriage, told E! News exclusively at the time. "I'm so excited. My heart is racing right now and this is one of the best days."

