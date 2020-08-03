Prince Louis Is Royally Adorable in Never-Before-Seen Birthday Photo

Related : See Prince Louis' Adorable 2nd Birthday Portraits

It's been more than three months since Prince Louis turned 2-years-old. As a token of appreciation for all the well-wishes sent the child's way, royal admirers recently received a thank you note on behalf of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appreciated your kind thoughts in writing to Prince Louis as you did on the occasion of his second birthday," a card read, per a photo shared by the account @katsroyalletters. "This was greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their best wishes."

The message also included a photo of William and Kate's youngest son. While the pictures looked nearly identical to the portraits released for Louis' birthday in April, eagle-eyed fans noticed some slight differences. For instance, even though the little one wore the same button-down shirt in this new snapshot, his hands weren't covered in paint like they were in the originals.