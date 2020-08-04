How Meghan Markle Has Forever Changed the Royal Family

Related : Meghan Markle Says "George Floyd's Life Mattered"

Suffice it to say, Meghan Markle's 39th birthday is looking very different from her 38th.

And not just because of the pandemic that's put a fork in most well-laid plans for celebrations this year.

In 2019, the word was that the Duchess of Sussex, marking her first birthday as a mom, and husband Prince Harry would be taking tea with the queen at Balmoral. She was on maternity leave from royal duties but keeping busy, collaborating on a capsule collection for charity and guest-editing the September issue of British Vogue.

In 2020, Meghan can't even go around calling herself the Duchess of Sussex. There are some reports circulating that she wanted to have a small getaway in Montecito, about an hour's drive from Los Angeles, but the couple's rep certainly isn't sharing any details on what would be a super-private party.

But what a difference 12 months makes.