Ellen Page Opens Up About the Beauty and the Obstacles of Her Umbrella Academy Season 2 Romance

This post contains spoilers for The Umbrella Academy season two.

In season two, The Umbrella Academy finally did right by Vanya (Ellen Page).

Season one was a rough ride for the last of the Hargreeves children, who had been told her whole life that she did not share the superpowers of her siblings when she actually had the biggest powers of all. She found herself in an emotionally manipulative relationship with a guy who turned out to be a literal villain, accidentally nearly killed her sister, and got locked in a giant cage by her brother before bringing on the apocalypse.

In season two, Vanya got dropped into the early '60s and was taken in by a married couple, Sissy (Marin Ireland) and Carl (Stephen Bogaert). She began working as a nanny for their son, Harlan (Justin Paul Kelly), and had apparently lost all memory of who she was other than her name. Vanya and Sissy were clearly close and Sissy clearly was not all that in love with her husband, and it took half a season before a romance began.