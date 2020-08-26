Nikki and Brie Bella Reveal the Names of Their Baby Boys

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have shared the names of their baby boys!

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, several weeks after she welcomed her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki revealed on Instagram that they named their son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev. The Total Bellas star announced his birth on Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 2, writing, "Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE!"

"Everyone is safe and healthy," Nikki continued. She also revealed that her little one was born just one day before her sister, Brie Bella, gave birth to her second child. Brie and husband Daniel Bryan have named their son Buddy Dessert, they shared with People.

In early August, Artem made a post of his own, captioning the same heartwarming photo that Nikki posted of her and Artem squeezing their little one's fingers, "7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev. Proud of my love."

In Nikki's announcement post back in January 2020, she told her followers that being a mom is something she's "wanted to be my whole life."