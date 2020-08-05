Welcome to These 23 Surprising Facts About The O.C., B--ch!

Related : Would Rachel Bilson Do a Revival of "The O.C.?"

Nostalgia, here we come!

Seventeen years ago, a little show called The O.C. premiered in the hazy days of summer, introducing viewers to the rich and very dramatic in sun-soaked Southern California. The Fox teen soap launched the careers of its young stars Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson and introduced one of TV's most beloved characters (love you forever, Seth Cohen!).

The drama became such a pop culture phenomenon after its 2003 debut that it landed massive guest stars, released bestselling soundtracks, and oh yeah, helped shape reality television. No big deal.

But did you know that The O.C.—created by Josh Schwartz, who would go on to gift us with Gossip Girl, Chuck and Hart of Dixie—almost had a completely different cast (including a hot young star who chose to front One Tree Hill instead) and was this close to landing its own spinoff at the height of its popularity?