Caitlyn Jenner Sends Supportive Message to "Good Friend" Kanye West Amid Mental Health Concerns

Caitlyn Jenner is sending well wishes to Kanye West.
During a virtual appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday, Aug. 3, the Olympic athlete was asked about the Grammy winner's well-being following a series of recent headline-making comments. "Since all of this has come down, I have just kind of watched it just like everybody else," the 70-year-old shared. "I haven't really had a chance...he's living up in Wyoming most of the time. And so, I just wish him the best."
"I hope for the best from him, he's a really good guy," Caitlyn added.
As fans may recall, Kanye has been very open about his mental health struggles over the years. In 2019, the "Stronger" star spoke out about his bipolar disorder during a conversation on David Letterman's Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.
In Caitlyn's interview on Monday, she spoke to how Kanye has treated her "through everything."
"He has been the most kind, loving human being and so good to me throughout the years," the reality star continued. "And especially going through everything I've been through in the last five years, he's been such a good friend."
Caitlyn added, "That to me is by far the most important thing."
The gold medalist, who finalized her divorce from Kris Jenner in 2014 before publicly coming out as transgender in 2015, went on to note that Kanye is "extremely supportive" of her and that he has a "great heart."
"He's a good person, got a big heart. You know, he deals with what everybody deals with things in their lives, he's dealing with those things," Caitlyn said on GMB. "But he's a good person, he's a really good person."
When asked if Kanye would make a "good president," a laughing Caitlyn replied, "I can't even go there."
Kim Kardashian previously spoke out about her husband's mental health in a message to fans in July.
"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar [sic] disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," the mom of four began. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued, "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."
"We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most," the 39-year-old concluded. "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well being and for your understanding."
On July 25, days after Kim's statement on his mental health, Kanye apologized to his wife of six years for "going public with something that was a private matter." Following his apology, Kim was spotted visiting Kanye in Wyoming. As a source told E! News in late July, the couple's reunion "got very emotional."