New York Mets Say Yoenis Céspedes "Has Opted Out Of the 2020 Season" After He Misses Game

According to New York Mets reporter Steve Gelbs, Yoenis Céspedes' has decided to sit this season out.

By Alyssa Morin Aug 02, 2020 8:02 PMTags
SportsCelebritiesBaseball
Yoenis CespedesMike Ehrmann/Getty Images

UPDATE: Following news that New York Mets player Yoenis Céspedes couldn't be reached after he missed Sunday's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, his team issued a statement surrounding his absence.

New York Mets general manager, Brodie Van Wagenen, said the outfielder "has opted out of the 2020 season."

"When Yoenis Céspedes didn't show up today, the Mets sent security to his room," ESPN writer Jeff Passan reported. "They found it empty. He had taken his belongings, just up and left, and through his agent informed the team mid-game that he was opting out, according to Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen."

According to SNY TV, the MLB star felt it was best to sit this season out after having Coronavirus concerns. "We support every player's right to make this type of decision," Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. "It was surprising, without question."

____________________________________________________

New York Mets player Yoenis Céspedes is sparking concern over his well-being after he didn't report for Sunday's baseball game.

The 34-year-old outfielder was set to play against the Braves in Atlanta, however, the Mets stated he never showed up. Moreover, the team hasn't been able to reach the MLB star.

"As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful," Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement, per Mets Field Reporter Steve Gelbs.

According to Gelbs, Céspedes' team doesn't believe his "safety is at risk" at this time.

SNY TV shared similar reporting on Twitter and said the New York Mets feels the outfielder's absence from today's game "is simply a player not showing up for work."

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves' game is still in progress. The team is currently in the 8th inning with the Braves leading the score.

E! News has reached out to the New York Mets and Céspedes' reps for comment. We have yet to receive a response from either.

(This story was originally published on Sunday, August 2 at 1:02 p.m. PST.)

 

