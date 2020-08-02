Country Star Luke Combs Marries Nicole Hocking: "Here's to Forever"

Luke Combs is officially off-the-market!
The 30-year-old country star shared the sweet and special news that he married his longtime love, Nicole Hocking.
"Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend," the singer captioned his Instagram post, alongside two romantic portraits of him and his wife. "I love you @nicohocking, here's to forever."
Nicole shared the same sentiments as her husband on her personal account and also revealed that she and Luke tied the knot on Saturday, August 1.
"Yesterday was the most special day!! I'm so happy to spend the rest of my life with you," she wrote on Instagram. "Although we wish [we] could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can't wait to celebrate with everyone next year!"
She added, "So excited to share more of this day soon. much love!"
The couple's famous friends expressed their excitement over their wedding announcement.
"Congratulations! You look stunning! Cheers to a beautiful life together full of all the good stuff," Chrissy Metz commented. "So happy for y'all! Love y'all," Drew Parker responded.
Lauren Bushnell Lane added, "Omg yes!!!" Carly Pearce replied, "Awwww congrats y'all!!!!"
Luke's rep told People that he and Nicole wed at their home in southern Florida. The two kept their guest list to a minimum. "Despite the threat of a hurricane, the couple had a lovely intimate ceremony and will be celebrating with friends and family in the new year," the singer's rep said in a statement.
News of the pair's wedding comes two years after they announced their engagement. The country singer popped the big question in November 2018 during a romantic Hawaii getaway.
"She said yes a while ago but this is a way better place to take pictures than the kitchen," Luke wrote on Instagram at the time. "Can't wait to spend forever with you @NicoleHocking I Love You! #Mahalo."
Nicole added, "You're stuck with me forever!!! I love you so soooo much babe."
The duo began dating in 2016... and as the saying goes, the rest is history.
Congrats to the newlyweds!