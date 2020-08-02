Country Star Luke Combs Marries Nicole Hocking: "Here's to Forever"

Luke Combs is officially off-the-market!

The 30-year-old country star shared the sweet and special news that he married his longtime love, Nicole Hocking.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend," the singer captioned his Instagram post, alongside two romantic portraits of him and his wife. "I love you @nicohocking, here's to forever."

Nicole shared the same sentiments as her husband on her personal account and also revealed that she and Luke tied the knot on Saturday, August 1.

"Yesterday was the most special day!! I'm so happy to spend the rest of my life with you," she wrote on Instagram. "Although we wish [we] could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can't wait to celebrate with everyone next year!"

She added, "So excited to share more of this day soon. much love!"

The couple's famous friends expressed their excitement over their wedding announcement.