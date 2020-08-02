Tamar Braxton Thanks Boyfriend for "Saving My Life" in Heartfelt Message

Tamar Braxton is taking a moment to share a special tribute to her boyfriend.

On Saturday night, the reality TV personality posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, where she opened up about how her beau, David Adefeso, has been by her side no matter what is going on in her life.

"I came here just to say this and then I'm logging off... if you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things...so I couldn't let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life...," Tamar began her Instagram message, alongside a video clip of her and David.

"I'm so grateful. I was in our home lifeless & I'm sure finding me the way that you did couldn't have been easy," she expressed, referring to her boyfriend finding her unconscious and calling 911 in mid-July.