Christina Anstead Reacts to Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Engagement

Christina Anstead can't help but celebrate love.

It's no secret that the HGTV star has a friendly relationship with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. After all, they work together on the hit series Flip or Flop that continues filming new episodes for an impressive ninth season.

And after news broke that Tarek got engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young last month, some pop culture fans may be wondering if Christina sent any well wishes.

"Of course! And I couldn't be happier for them," she exclusively told E! News. "They're very happy."

And Christina is happy to finally showcase new episodes of her own show called Christina On the Coast. Returning Thursday night on HGTV, the fresh episodes are now one-hour long with intriguing clients and amazing results.

"What I really like about this part of the season is every client was totally different. They had completely, unique styles. It was really fun to challenge myself on projects that aren't all modern farmhouse," Christina shared. "You're going to see lots of different color kitchens and different esthetics and some couples disagree more than others so I definitely played a bit of a therapist role."