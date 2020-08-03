Tayshia Adams to Replace Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette After Finding Love Early On: Sources

As if a quarantined season of The Bachelorette wasn't interesting enough, there's a brand new leading lady set to pass out roses.

Clare Crawley is being replaced by Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams, multiple sources tell E! News.

"The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors," the insider shares. "Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead."

The shocking update comes just weeks after production officially began on the 18th season of the ABC dating competition series. Unlike past seasons, where contestants travel around the world on a journey to find love, Clare and the contestants were to remain isolated at a Palm Springs, Calif. resort for the entire duration of filming. A whopping 42 men were announced as contestants, presumably because alternates were needed if any tested positive for COVID-19.

Clare, who at 39 would have been the oldest lead in Bachelorette history, faced a rocky start to her season when the coronavirus pandemic delayed production. She shared at the time, "All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support thus far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! I've waited 38 years for these moments, what's a little bit longer, right!"