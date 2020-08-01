Debbie, Vanessa and Cats Come Between Colt and Jess in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Clip

Oh Debbie, at it again.
Colt's mom appears to be doing her best to sabotage her son's new relationship in a sneak peek at Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, exclusive to E! News.
In the clip, Colt and Jess stop by Debbie's room to say goodbye before they head out for a night on the town, and Debbie announces that Vanessa, who is cat-sitting, has sent a video from home.
"What?" Jess says, shocked.
She had not been told that Colt's friend Vanessa, of whom Jess is very jealous, is watching the cats during this trip to Brazil.
Jess points out that Colt didn't tell her about this, and he explains, "Well, you don't like her."
"They're my cats," Debbie pipes in. "She's watching my cats, for me. She's not doing it for him."
But Jess is still mad, because Colt told her he wouldn't talk to her anymore, and how she's in his house.
"F--k you!" she says.
"She's my friend, she's his friend," Debbie says, but Jess is sure that Vanessa wants "sex with Colt."
All of this is par for the course with this trio, but the real kicker of the clip comes at the end, when a producer asks Debbie if she knew Jess had an issue with Vanessa. Debbie says nothing, but the look on her face tells you all you need to know.
None of us should be surprised by any of this anymore, and yet sometimes it's all still hard to believe. Best of luck to Colt and Jess.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sundays on TLC. This week's episode also features trouble for Larissa and Eric, while sparks fly between Elizabeth's family and Andrei, Kalani and Asuelu endure a travel day from hell, Angela finally comes clean to Michael, and Syngin is thrilled to leave the U.S.