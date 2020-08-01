Is a Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana Crossover in the Works? Hilary Duff Says…

All the talk about the Lizzie McGuire reboot being canceled is "So Yesterday."
Hilary Duff told Cosmopolitan that the show is very much a "work in progress," even though the coronavirus has stalled production. "So you know, we started shooting, we stopped shooting and went back to the drawing board with Disney+, Disney and myself to come up with something that works for all of us, and we're still in the middle of that process," she shared, adding, "Everything kind of got put on hold, especially now because of COVID. But no, we're talking weekly and I feel really good about it."
The mother of two stated she's "particularly determined" to make sure the show is made as "it should be," seemingly hinting at the difference of opinions between the show creator Terri Minsky and Disney+.
In February, it was reported that Minsky was fired because she wanted to portray an "adult" version of Lizzie, which Disney+ believed wasn't suitable for their platform.
But Hilary is still confident the show will be everything fans imagined and more, with a potential Miley Cyrus collaboration to boot. When Cosmo brought up how Hannah Montana was partially inspired by the Lizzie McGuire Movie, Hilary joked, "Oh my god, I've never heard that one. But you might be starting something right now."
She continued, "I don't know, I've never thought about a Hannah Montana and Lizzie McGuire crossover, but never say never! Anything goes these days, right?"
With the reboot more or less on pause at the moment, the 32-year-old is mostly focused on making the most of the quarantine with her two kids Banks and Luca. On the Happy Little Camper website, she's started a blog titled "Mom Tea," where she shares how her family of four is coping with the pandemic.
To summarize this week's blog, Hilary has her hands full with a toddler and 8-year-old. "These days have been longer than ever! Trying to entertain kids, keeping them clean, keeping them fed, sticking to a bedtime, keeping up with your house, cooking, squeezing in some sort of physical exercise for yourself, all while trying to keep your own mental state stable," she shared, before adding she wouldn't change it for the world.