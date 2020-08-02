BeyoncéJessica & Justin's BabyEllen DeGeneresPeacockPhotosVideos

2020 Emmys: Where to Watch the Most Nominated Shows

Watchmen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark dominated the 2020 Emmy nominations. See where to watch these awards season favorites and more shows below!

By Allison Crist Aug 02, 2020
The countdown to the 2020 Emmy Awards is on!

This year's nominees were announced during a virtual event last week, and soon it'll be time for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to honor the best in TV programming at the Sept. 20 ceremony.

Though we don't quite know any details on the awards show's format yet—even host Jimmy Kimmel previously admitted, "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,"—we do know that it's going to be an amazing night for many (especially these first-time nominees!).

But since there's still plenty of time left until TV's biggest night, why not catch up on the most nominated series? 

Watchmen leads all of the nominees with 26 nods, though The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Succession, Ozark and Saturday Night Live aren't far behind.

We've rounded up a list of these series and other top nominees, along with where you can watch them. 

Whether you're a committed awards season devotee that simply couldn't keep up with all of your favorite shows week-to-week, or you're just in need of a new show to watch, look no further than the below series!

The 2020 Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC!
HBO
Watchmen

Created by Damon Lindelof, Watchmen continues the mid-1980s DC Comics series of the same name by writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons. More specifically, the HBO series takes place 34 years after the original story in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

There, a white supremacist attack on the local police department leaves only two surviving cops. As a result, laws are passed that allow the cops to hide their identities behind masks. One of the officers, Angela Abar (Regina King), goes on to adopt the identity of Sister Night and fights racists while dealing with the decades-long legacy of the vigilantes.

Emmy Nominations: 26, including Best Limited Series and 6 acting nods

Where to Watch: HBO and HBO Max

Amazon Prime Instant Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan plays Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife-turned-comedian, in this three-season dramedy set in late 1950s New York. 

Emmy Nominations: 20, including Best Comedy Series, Lead Actress for Brosnahan and 4 supporting role nods

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Netflix'
Ozark

Criminal series Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a married couple who relocate their family to the Ozarks following a money laundering scheme gone wrong.

Emmy Nominations: 18, including Best Drama Series and 3 acting nods

Where to Watch: Netflix

Peter Kramer/HBO
Succession

Succession, a satirical drama series, follows the Roy family and its international media conglomerate that each member wants to take control of. The ensemble cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Matthew McFadyen, Nicholas Braun and Sarah Snook.

Emmy Nominations: 18, including 9 acting nods

Where to Watch: HBO and HBO Max

Disney
The Mandalorian

Set in the Star Wars universe after the fall of the Empire but before the emergence of the First Order, The Mandalorian follows the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

Emmy Nominations: 15, including Best Drama Series and Best Guest Actor for Giancarlo Esposito

Where to Watch: Disney+

Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Saturday Night Live

The 45th season of NBC's sketch comedy series featured hosts Adam Driver, Eddie Murphy and Phoebe Waller-Bridge—all of whom received guest acting noms. Brad Pitt and Maya Rudolph's cameos also scored nods. Other acting nominees include Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong.

Emmy Nominations: 15, including Best Variety Sketch Series

Where to Watch: Peacock

Pop TV
Schitt's Creek

A cult comedy starring Eugene Levy as video store magnate Johnny and Catherine O'Hara as his soap opera star wife Moira, Schitt's Creek follows the suddenly-broke Rose family as they adjust to their living in a ramshackle motel in a town they once bought as a joke.

Emmy Nominations: 15, including nods in all 4 acting categories

Where to Watch (seasons 1-5): Netflix

Netflix
The Crown

Netflix's three-season drama The Crown stars Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter and follows the political rivalries and romances of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.

Nominations: 13, including Best Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix
Hollywood

In Ryan Murphy's Hollywood, which takes place in post-World War II, an ambitious group of aspiring actors and filmmakers will do almost anything to make their showbiz dreams come true. Jeremy Pope, David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Patti LuPone and Dylan McDermott are just a few of the stars featured in the Netflix series.

Emmy Nominations: 12, including 4 acting nods

Where to Watch: Netflix

John P. Johnson/HBO
Westworld

Based on the 1973 film of the same name, Westworld follows the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin with a story that begins in a futuristic Wild-West-themed amusement park.

Emmy Nominations: 11, including both Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress nods

Where to Watch: HBO and HBO Max

Sabrina Lantos/FX
Mrs. America

Mrs. America is a nine-episode retelling of the 1970s story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman, named Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett). 

Emmy Nominations: 10, including 4 acting nods

Where to Watch: Hulu

Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale

Set in a dystopian future based on the one in Margaret Atwood's best-selling novel of the same name, The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, who, along with other "handmaids" live as concubines under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. 

Emmy Nominations: 10, including Best Drama Series

Where to Watch: Hulu

Vh1
RuPaul's Drag Race

This reality competition series documents host RuPaul's search for the next big drag superstar. Throughout each season, he's joined by a panel of judges, along with special guests that differ each episode.

Emmy Nominations: 10, including Best Reality or Competition Host

Where to Watch: VH1, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

Which Emmy favorite are you tuning in to? Let us know!

