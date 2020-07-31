Tristan Thompson's Latest Pic With "Twin" Daughter True Will Make You Do a Double Take

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

On Friday, Tristan Thompson took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with look-alike daughter True Thompson. With almost identical smiles, the father-daughter duo beamed as they posed for a selfie.

And the resemblance is noticeably uncanny as Tristan even wrote in the caption, "Daddy's Twin."

You can say that again, Tristan!

Several famous friends have since sounded off on the heartwarming picture, including True's mom Khloe Kardashian and aunt Kim Kardashian.

"Twins!!!!!!!! The cutest photo," the Good American mogul declared in the comments.

The KKW Beauty boss made a similar comment, writing, "OMG twins!!!"

Even Tristan's former teammate LeBron James couldn't believe the twinning moment. He added, "My GOODNESS man!!!! Super Twins!!!"

As E! readers may recall, Khloe and Tristan welcomed their daughter into the world in April 2018. While the reality TV star and the NBA athlete are no longer a couple, they make an active effort to co-parent their now 2-year-old.