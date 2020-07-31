BAFTA TV Awards 2020: See the Complete List of Winners

The 2020 BAFTA TV Awards may not be the typical show the U.K. is used to, but the ceremony went off without a hitch.

Though a red carpet wasn't possible because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the producers of the award show arranged for a few of the stars to be photographed in their attire from home. Per the BAFTA website, "The shoot was virtually connected, directed and delivered through a series of video calls and with the help of families and friends of the celebrities who took part."

All in all, the results were spectacular.

Richard Ayoade hosted the show in a closed studio, where all involved in the production socially distanced from one another. However, the stars themselves watched from the safety of their homes, with the winners giving their speeches over video.

Without further ado, learn which of your favorite stars won at tonight's show: