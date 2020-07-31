BAFTA TV Awards 2020: See the Complete List of Winners

The 2020 BAFTA TV Awards may not be the typical show the U.K. is used to, but the ceremony went off without a hitch.
Though a red carpet wasn't possible because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the producers of the award show arranged for a few of the stars to be photographed in their attire from home. Per the BAFTA website, "The shoot was virtually connected, directed and delivered through a series of video calls and with the help of families and friends of the celebrities who took part."
All in all, the results were spectacular.
Richard Ayoade hosted the show in a closed studio, where all involved in the production socially distanced from one another. However, the stars themselves watched from the safety of their homes, with the winners giving their speeches over video.
Without further ado, learn which of your favorite stars won at tonight's show:
Leading Actress:
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC One)
WINNER: Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing (BBC One)
Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack (BBC One)
Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty (Channel 4)
Leading Actor:
Stephen Graham, The Virtues (Channel 4)
WINNER: Jared Harris, Chernobyl (Sky Atlantic)
Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji (BBC Two)
Callum Turner, The Capture (BBC One)
Supporting Actress:
WINNER: Naomi Ackie, The End of the F***ing World (Channel 4)
Helen Behan, The Virtues (Channel 4)
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy (Netflix)
Supporting Actor
Joe Absolom, A Confession (ITV)
Josh O'Connor, The Crown (Netflix)
WINNER: Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji (BBC Two)
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl (Sky Atlantic)
Entertainment Performance
Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC Two)
WINNER: Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)
Lee Mack, Would I Lie to You (BBC One)
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
WINNER: Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education (Netflix)
Youssef Kerkour, Home (Channel 4)
Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen (BBC Three)
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
WINNER: Sian Clifford, Fleabag (BBC Three)
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam (BBC Three)
Sarah Kendall, Frayed (Sky One)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (BBC Three)
Drama Series
The Crown (Netflix)
WINNER: The End Of The F***Ing World (Channel 4)
Gentleman Jack (BBC One)
Giri/Haji (BBC Two)
Single Drama
Brexit: The Uncivil War (Channel 4)
Elizabeth Is Missing (BBC One)
WINNER: The Left Behind (BBC Three)
Responsible Child (BBC Two)
Mini-Series
A Confession (ITV)
WINNER: Chernobyl (Sky Atlantic)
The Victim (BBC One)
The Virtues (Channel 4)
Soap and Continuing Drama
Casualty (BBC One)
Coronation Street (ITV)
WINNER: Emmerdale (ITV)
Holby City (BBC One)
International
Euphoria (Sky Atlantic)
Succession (Sky Atlantic)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
WINNER: When They See Us (Netflix)
Entertainment Programme
The Greatest Dancer (BBC One)
The Rap Game UK (BBC Three)
WINNER: Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)
The Voice UK (ITV)
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)
The Last Leg (Channel 4)
The Ranganation (BBC Two)
WINNER: Taskmaster (Dave)
Scripted Comedy
Catastrophe (Channel 4)
Derry Girls (Channel 4)
Fleabag (BBC Three)
WINNER: Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)
Features
Joe Lycett's Got Your Back (Channel 4)
WINNER: The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (BBC Two)
Snackmasters (Channel 4)
Must-see moment
Coronation Street, the death of Sinead Osborne (ITV)
Fleabag, Confessional scene (BBC Three)
Game of Thrones, Arya kills the Night King (Sky Atlantic)
WINNER: Gavin and Stacey, Nessa proposes to Smithy (BBC One)
Line of Duty, John Corbett's death (BBC One)
Love Island, Michael recouples after Casa Amor (ITV2)
Current Affairs
Growing up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids (Dispatches) (Channel 4)
The Hunt for Jihadi John (Channel 4)
Is Labour Anti-Semitic? (Panorama) (BBC One)
WINNER: Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulag (Exposure) (ITV)
Single Documentary
The Abused (Channel 5)
David Harewood: Psychosis And Me ( BBC Two)
The Family Secret (Channel 4)
WINNER: The Last Survivors (BBC Two)
Factual Series
Crime and Punishment (Channel 4)
Don't F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer (Netflix)
WINNER: Leaving Neverland (Channel 4)
Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure (BBC One)
Reality and Constructed Factual
Celebrity Gogglebox (Channel 4)
Harry's Heroes: The Full English (ITV)
WINNER: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
RuPaul's Drag Race UK (BBC Three)
Specialist Factual
8 Days: To The Moon And Back (BBC Two)
Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC One)
Thatcher: A Very British Revolution (BBC Two)
WINNER: Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story (BBC Four)
News Coverage
WINNER: Hong Kong Protests (Sky News ITV)
News At Ten: Election Results (ITN/ITV)
Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight) (BBC News/BBC Two)
Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime (BBC News/BBC Two)
Sport
WINNER: 2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa (ITV)
ICC Cricket World Cup Final (Sky Sports)
Cricket Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA (BBC One)
Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final (BBC One)
Live Event
WINNER: Blue Planet Live (BBC One)
Election 2019 Live: The Results (ITN/ITV)
Glastonbury 2019 (BBC Two)
Operation Live (Channel 5)
Short-form Programme
Anywhere But Westminster (The Guardian)
WINNER: Brain In Gear (BBC iPlayer)
Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle (BBC Four)
Toni_With_An_I (Born Digital: First Cuts) (BBC Four)