Regis Philbin Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Regis Philbin has been laid to rest.

The late talk and game show host's family confirmed the news in a statement on Friday. "Regis was laid to rest at his beloved Notre Dame, following a private ceremony on Wednesday," the Philbin family said. "Again, our family would like to thank everyone for the incredible love and support you've given us and for the hilarious tributes and touching memories you've shared. If you'd like to honor Regis, we again kindly ask that you make a donation either to www.foodbanknyc.org or to the Center for the Homeless in South Bend (www.cfh.net)."

According to the Associated Press (via USA Today), Philbin was buried at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the school's campus after a ceremony at the university's Basilica of the Sacred Heart. School spokesman Dennis Brown reportedly told the AP in an email "the Philbin family wanted to bring Regis back to the place he loved so much."