RHOP's Ashley Darby Reveals Plans for Baby No. 2!

The Real Housewives of Potomac star opens up about motherhood, 1-year-old son Dean and how many kids she really wants

It sounds like Dean Darby might not be an only child for long!

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby just celebrated her son's first birthday a few weeks ago, but the Bravo star reveals she and husband Michael Darby have already talked about having a second child.

"Oh my gosh, I'm yearning to have more children," Ashley tells E! News exclusively ahead of tonight's RHOP season 5 premiere. "I would say that if I could I would have a Darby dozen and have a whole football team of kids, just a slew of them running around. Michael has made it clear that he would be willing to have one more child but that's about as far as it will go. We compromised and we would love to have one more child."

photos
Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Cast Photos

Ashley admits that "everything surprised me about motherhood," especially how long it took her to bounce back after giving birth to Dean in July 2019.

"You know the saying that you're never really ready to have a baby is so accurate. I have a lot of experience with children because I helped raise my siblings, but having a baby of my own was definitely a whole other ballgame. And the most surprising thing that I learned about myself was that I didn't just bounce back to being who I was as quick as I anticipated," she says, adding that, "I had a really hard time with post-partum depression."

When it comes to her RHOP co-stars, Ashley says she definitely turns to Monique Samuels when it comes to parenting advice (Monique welcomed her third child, son Chase, in November 2018).  

read
RHOP's Karen Huger Sounds Off on Monique Samuels & Candiace Dillard's Fight
Instagram

"She and I have children similar ages. She's also into holistic, homeopathic remedies and I am as well so she gave me a lot of really good advice about how to navigate motherhood," Ashley tells E!. "She gave me a great little recipe for helping with his teething. So she's been reall influential."

As for Dean's latest milestones, Ashley says her little one copies pretty much everything she and Michael do these days. 

"He does everything that we do, he's really like a little mirror image of Michael and me," she gushes. "He lifts his weights. He has these little weights that he lifts when his dad is working out. He has a mini broom that he sweeps with while I'm sweeping. He's really everything that we do in a miniature version all around the house. I gotta make sure I watch what I'm saying and doing," she explains.

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo! Scroll down to see the stunning RHOP season 5 cast photos.

Bravo
Ashley Darby

Ashley Darby and Michael are in heavenly bliss with their new baby, Dean. But just when their relationship gets back on track, their newfound happiness is threatened by news of Michael's wild night on the town.

Bravo
Candiace Dillard Bassett

Candiace Dillard Bassett and Chris celebrate their first year of marriage and contemplate adding a baby to the equation. Before Candiace can focus on family matters, though, she must deal with her unresolved issues with Ashley and mounting conflicts with Monique

Bravo
Gizelle Bryant

Love is in the air as Gizelle Bryant rekindles a relationship with her ex-husband, pastor Jamal Bryant, but her daughters are struggling to accept their new normal, making things challenging for the couple.

Bravo
Karen Huger

Although Karen Huger and Ray are back in Potomac with a beautiful new home, their 23-year "institution" may be in question when Karen discovers that Ray's feelings for her might not be the same as they used to be.

Bravo
Monique Samuels

Juggling a house with three kids and a new feathered friend is taking its toll on Monique Samuels. The last thing she needs is drama with Candiace, but when a night with the girls gets out of hand, their friendship takes a turn that impacts all the women.

Bravo
Robyn Dixon

Robyn Dixon and Juan have been through hell and back, and after living under one roof with their two sons for six years, Robyn is ready to make things official. Now all she needs is for Juan to make his move or will she make hers first?

Bravo
Wendy Osefo

Nigerian-American Dr. Wendy Osefo, the newest housewife, is a triple threat as a professor, political analyst, and entrepreneur. She's been married for nine years and is the mother of three children, including a newborn daughter. Never one to be underestimated, she is full of sass and ready to make her mark in Potomac.

