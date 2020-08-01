Why Alonzo Brooks' Death Needed Further Investigation—and Not Just From Unsolved Mysteries

On April 3, 2004, Alonzo Brooks went to a party and his mother never saw him again.

"I'm still hurt. I'm still mad. And no trust—I lost that," Maria Ramirez says in the episode of Netflix's reboot of Unsolved Mysteries that delves into her son's death.

When the series premiered on July 1, it provided the first synopsis of the unsatisfyingly closed Brooks case for most people and quickly led to a social media-fueled national outcry for justice for Alonzo, whom many suspect was the victim of a hate crime. And the U.S. Attorney for Kansas who reopened the investigation in 2019, spurred by the Unsolved Mysteries producers who started calling with a list of questions, was encouraged to see the 23-year-old's death back in the public eye.

"We are investigating whether Alonzo was murdered," U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said at a June 11 press conference as the FBI announced a $100,000 reward for information that could lead to arresting and convicting a person or persons responsible. "His death certainly was suspicious, and someone, likely multiple people, know(s) what happened that night in April 2004. It is past time for the truth to come out. The code of silence must be broken. Alonzo's family deserves to know the truth, and it is time for justice to be served."