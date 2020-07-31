Kylie Jenner Says She & BFF Stassie Have Been "Twinning" Since Middle School

A lifetime of twin pics.

This is what Kylie Jenner promised on Thursday after she shared yet another photo of herself and best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou in matching ensembles.

The look? An all-nude body suit (courtesy of sister Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear company), a skin-colored corset and long dark hair were worn by the BFFs. And, as Kylie noted on Instagram, this identical look was entirely on purpose!

"Fun fact: we've been twinning since we were in middle school. we used to never leave the house unless we had a matching outfit on," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote.

She added, "So get ready for a lifetime of more twin pics."

Alongside a different snap, featuring the same outfit, Stassie shared a similar sentiment: "twin 4 life."