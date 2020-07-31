Charlize Theron Had the Best Response After Her Daughter Said She "Needs a Boyfriend"

Charlize Theron may not be dating anyone, but that doesn't mean she's not in a relationship.

In an interview with Diane von Furstenberg for the fashion mogul's season finale episode of her InCharge podcast, the Oscar winner shared a significant teaching moment she had with her younger daughter.

Theron's explanation came after the designer pointed out, "It's also important to remind women that the most important relationship in life is the one we have with ourselves. Once you have that, any other relationship is a plus, but it's not a must."

"It's so funny that you just said that," the actress replied, "because two days ago I was in the car with my two girls and my little one said something like, 'You need a boyfriend!' And I said, 'Actually, I don't. Right now, I feel really good,' and she's like, 'But, you know what, Mom? I just like, you need a boyfriend, you need like a relationship.' And I was like, 'I am in a relationship. I'm in a relationship with myself right now.'"

Describing 5-year-old August's reaction, Theron said, "She had this look on her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility and I said, 'That is a really important thing for you guys to know.'"