Glossybox's New Subscription Plan Costs Only $18 a Month

Send yourself a beauty gift each month with Glossybox.

By Carolin Lehmann Jul 31, 2020
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We can all use a pick-me-up these days, and receiving a gift each month can offer just that. If you've always found beauty subscription boxes daunting for their high price tags, you're going to love Glossybox's new deal. If you subscribe for a year, each month's box costs only $18 and comes with free shipping. That's compared to $21 a month otherwise.

The Beauty Products Tyra Banks, Miranda Kerr, Michelle Pfeiffer & More Are Obsessed With This Summer

Glossybox 12 Month Monthly Payment Plan

Receive five beauty products worth at least $60 each month with a Glossybox subscription. They arrive in a pretty pink box—just think of it as a gift to yourself!

$18
Glossybox

