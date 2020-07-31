Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Show Families What True Love Looks Like at GLAAD Awards

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union stand as proud allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

During tonight's 2020 GLAAD Media Awards, the Hollywood power couple presented the award for Outstanding Drama Series. But before announcing any winners, the famous pair reiterated just how proud they are to be parents of a transgender child.

"Our daughter Zaya is leading us on our journey and we're doing all we can to give every one of our kids the ability to live their truth," Dwyane shared. "I didn't always understand how to do that but I want to thank Zaya for teaching me and GLAAD for elevating the images and messages that accelerate acceptance in every family."

Gabrielle continued, "That mission means even more to us now as we raise all of our black children. Black lives matter and Black trans lives matter. We are calling on all of our racial justice warriors out there to open your hearts and your minds to the LGBTQ+ community so that we can work together and empower each other and save lives."