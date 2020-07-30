Things Are Very Different in The Umbrella Academy Season 2

The Umbrella Academy season two is almost here, and if you're not caught up, you better get caught up.
The Netflix superhero drama was good fun last season, but season two kicks things up a notch as the entire family is thrown into the 1960s. But as Aidan Gallagher, who plays Five, explains in the video above, they don't all just land in the 60s together.
After the end of last season, when the world was about to end and Five whisked his adopted siblings away to save their lives, the whole family is strewn about in Dallas, randomly between 1960 and 1963 with no idea if anyone else is alive. Five arrives last, in 1963, just after the John F. Kennedy assassination and just as the world is about to end once again, giving him yet another apocalypse to go back to try and prevent, just like he had to do in season one.
But things are different this time, and the series has improved in almost every way as a result. The early 60s were a particularly difficult time for anyone who wasn't a straight white man with a normal human torso, which means all of the Umbrella Academy kids are truly some fish out of water here. That allows for deeper stories, higher stakes, and some incredibly cool visuals. Season one was good, but season two is a true joy.
Here's where you can expect to find each of the family members of the Umbrella Academy as season two picks up:
Five: Five is still a middle aged man (and former assassin who survived the apocalypse) trapped in the body of a teen, and after preventing one apocalypse and triggering another apocalypse and then accidentally transporting his family into different years in the 60s, he's got a lot of work to do.
Vanya (Ellen Page): After accidentally almost murdering her sister, being locked in a cage by her brother, making it through an abusive relationship, and causing an apocalypse, Vanya has settled into the countryside and befriended a nice housewife (Marin Ireland) and her troubled son.
Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman): Allison's still traumatized from almost dying, but she's found a community that took her in and she's become a civil rights organizer who's trying to make her voice heard without actually using the true power of her voice.
Luther (Tom Hopper): Luther works as a bouncer and brings in extra cash by using his giant ape body in boxing matches, while obviously never forgetting how in love he is with his (adopted) sister. This goes about as well as you might expect it to.
Diego (David Castaneda): Diego quickly gets thrown into a mental hospital and makes a new friend named Lila (Ritu Arya), but if you think a guy with knife-throwing superpowers is going to agree to stay locked up for very long, you would be mistaken.
Klaus (Robert Sheehan): Klaus seems to have accidentally become a cult leader, which feels right. (We're not saying we'd join a cult led by Robert Sheehan, but we're also not saying we wouldn't.)
Ben (Justin H. Min): Ben's still dead, but at least he's now a ghost thanks to Klaus. Klaus is the only one who can see Ghost Ben, which makes for an incredibly entertaining season of brotherly shenanigans.
How each one of the Hargreeves family members ended up in their current situation will play out over the course of the season, along with the story of how they reunite in order to stop the next apocalypse.
The second season premieres tomorrow on Netflix, and be sure to stay tuned for more coverage from the entire Umbrella Academy cast...especially after you get to that cliffhanger.