Score up to 70% off on Designer Finds at Shopbop's Sale

We love daydreaming about the designer finds on Shopbop, but our wallets often feel less enthused. That's why we're super excited about their current up to 70% off sale on more than 1,000 styles.
We're dying over the clothing, sunglasses and more that we've spotted from Chloé to J Brand. Shop our top picks from the sale below. Why not treat yourself, after all?
J Brand 835 Mid Rise Crop Skinny Jeans
These lightwash jeans are perfect for cool summer nights, and we love their shredded raw hem. They give any outfit a more casual feel.
Hat Attack Small Round Handle Bag
Your summer outfit needs this on-trend woven straw bag. It looks great at the beach.
Zimmermann Wavelength Fluted Mini Dress
Wear this detailed mini dress to your next special occasion. It has a floral print and flattering belt.
Roxanne Assoulin On Glass Pearl Bracelet
How special is this glass pearl bracelet with brass accents? It makes for a great gift.
Chloé Poppy Cat Eye Sunglasses
We're obsessed with these cat-eye sunglasses. Their cut-out frame is so special.
Maison Margiela Flap Crossbody Bag
Grab this leather bag for a night out. It has card slots inside and its classic black and white color scheme goes with most outfits.
Saloni Veronica Dress
This perfect summer dress has the coolest mixed print. Plus, its drop-down waist is super unique.
Gorjana Banks Mixed Coin Necklace
This coin pendant necklace is ready for a Mediterranean vacation. It's made of 18 karat gold-plated brass.
Soludos Ines Heels
These leather heels are the perfect comfortable height and add an earthy feel to your outfit. Their footbed is padded for all-day wear.
Zimmermann Braided Weave Belt
How pretty is this woven leather belt? It also comes in black.
Cult Gaia Jila Sandals
Sandals with round heels are on-trend this summer, and you can subtly get the look wearing these without overwhelming your outfit.
