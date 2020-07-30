Score up to 70% off on Designer Finds at Shopbop's Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We love daydreaming about the designer finds on Shopbop, but our wallets often feel less enthused. That's why we're super excited about their current up to 70% off sale on more than 1,000 styles.

We're dying over the clothing, sunglasses and more that we've spotted from Chloé to J Brand. Shop our top picks from the sale below. Why not treat yourself, after all?