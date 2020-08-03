Dr. 90210's Plastic Surgeons Are Facing Some Crazy Cases in New Sneak Peek!

Dr. 90210 is back and coming to E! this September.

In this all-new trailer for the new Dr. 90210, viewers learn the highly anticipated premiere date for the medical docu-series, which is Monday, Sept. 28. However, the new footage also gives a taste of what's to come for the new series.

As we previously reported, the new iteration of Dr. 90210 will be led by all-female surgeons, including Dr. Cat Begovic, Dr. Kelly Killeen, Dr. Michelle Lee and Dr. Suzanne Quardt. And, since "Beverly Hills is the Mecca of plastic surgery," these surgeons are a cut above the rest.

Case in point: Dr. Begovic declares, "Plastic surgery is my destiny."

This seems to be the case for Dr. Killeen, Dr. Lee and Dr. Quardt as well. Per the footage above, "this is where Rodeo meets drive."

"Male doctors assume that I want bigger boobs," one patient relays to Dr. Killeen.

"I just want to punch those doctors," the redheaded plastic surgeons retorts.