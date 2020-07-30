Save the Planet 1 Outfit at a Time With These Sustainable Fashion Finds

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

We love to shop (in case that wasn't clear), but we also do our best to be conscious about our consumption. That's why we try to spend most of our hard-earned fashion dollars with sustainable brands.

From ridiculously comfortable sneakers made with plant-based and recycled materials, to jeans that are crafted with an eye for reducing wasteful water output, to jewelry that calls on recycled gold to make their stunning styles, it's not hard to find high-fashion sustainable options with an eye for saving the planet. Better yet, they're all pretty wallet-friendly.

Below, we've shared some of our favorite sustainable finds in our recent travels. Enjoy shopping these eco-friendly finds!