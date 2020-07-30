Save the Planet 1 Outfit at a Time With These Sustainable Fashion Finds

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
We love to shop (in case that wasn't clear), but we also do our best to be conscious about our consumption. That's why we try to spend most of our hard-earned fashion dollars with sustainable brands.
From ridiculously comfortable sneakers made with plant-based and recycled materials, to jeans that are crafted with an eye for reducing wasteful water output, to jewelry that calls on recycled gold to make their stunning styles, it's not hard to find high-fashion sustainable options with an eye for saving the planet. Better yet, they're all pretty wallet-friendly.
Below, we've shared some of our favorite sustainable finds in our recent travels. Enjoy shopping these eco-friendly finds!
Yebo Sneaker
This vegan leather sneaker is the stuff dreams are made of. The upper is made of bio-based leather created from a material derived from non-edible corn, along with other bio-based materials including recycled water bottles. The laces are organic cotton, and the bottom is crafted of 70% recycled rubber, 20% natural rubber, and 10% cork. It comes in a variety of colors, but we're obsessed with this white pair sporting wine accents.
DL1961 Jerry High Rise Vintage Straight
It takes a lot of water to make a pair of jeans, but DL1961's sustainable approach to denim saved 812,518,940 gallons of water in 2019 alone. Their process starts with weaving premium, eco-friendly fibers into custom-blended yarns and high-retention fabrics at their eco-friendly mill, and results in stunning pieces like this ultra high-rise, vintage straight fit jean with a relaxed leg and a classic look.
Warp + Weft Mad Boiler Suit
Using 1400 fewer gallons of water per jean versus regular jeans, 20% of fabric made with recycled denim, plastic, and cotton, and 75 sizes and body types represented, Warp + Weft is at the top of their game. Case in point: this one-and-done jumpsuit. With a drawstring cinch waist and a slightly tapered leg for a feminine touch, size up for a slouchier fit, or down for a slim fit, and rock this piece with sneaks or heels, depending on your sass.
Vitamin A Sienna Tank and High Waist
With a comfy pullover-style crop tank featuring a scoop neck and low back, and matching high-waisted bottoms for a flawless flattering fit, the fact that this tankini is sustainably made is just the icing on the cake. Each piece accounts for 1.6 ounces of diverted waste, 0.8 pounds of emissions avoided and 1.2 kWh of energy saved, and made of a superfine ribbed matte jersey with superior stretch from recycled nylon fiber.
KBH Jewels Lucky 7's
We could all use a little luck, so why not make it sustainable luck? These Lucky 7's earrings come in 14k gold in tones of yellow, white or rose, and each piece is 100% recycled and reclaimed. Better yet, none of KBH Jewels' gold is ever plated, so you're getting the real deal. Slip one (or a pair) of these in your ears, and roll the dice knowing you'll win.
Intimissimi Rare Beauty Silk Brazilian Briefs
Crafted of Bluesign certified silk and lace inserts made from Qnova by Fulgar, a sustainable nylon fiber made from recycled raw materials at the front, these super soft and sexy undies redefine the term "green." They rely on fibers that are certified as having a low environmental impact and materials produced in a production chain that seeks to improve environmental performance.
Desigual Camoflower shirt dress
Flowers meet camouflage in this unique printed shirt dress, with short sleeves and a knee-length skirt that makes for easy, breezy summer dressing. It's crafted of 100% lyocell, a natural man-made fiber that comes from the wood pulp from sustainable tree farms.
Champion Powerblend Colorblock Crew, Script Logo
It's fair to say that upgraded loungewear is going to be the norm for months to come, so you might as well make it sustainable. This colorblock crew top is responsibly made with up to 10% recycled fibers, offering a midweight cotton-blend fleece that can take you from working out to chilling out. Plus, it doesn't shrink or pill.
Vincero Luxury Women’s Eros Wrist Watch
Vincero is upending the game in the world of watches, with timeless (heh) timepieces that say as much about the person wearing them as they do about the company. Each watch is of the highest quality with bold and uncompromising style, in addition to being reasonably priced. As if that's not enough, Vincero with Climate Neutral, an independent non-profit organization that has helped them take responsibility for their greenhouse gas emissions in a meaningful and measurable way. As such, the company became carbon neutral starting in 2019. Meanwhile, this stunning rose gold 33mm watch is scratch and water resistant, and comes with a genuine Italian leather band.
Everlane The Organic Cotton Boxy Raglan Tee
Everlane is always transparent about their supply chain, but this year they've taken it to the next level with a new line of organic cotton products. We love this Boxy Raglan Tee with cool notch detailing at the shoulders, which makes the sleeves look curved. But even better, the tee is certified organic from seed to shirt.
Amour Vert Coco Lounge Pants
Looking for some loungewear with a little more fashionable flare that will let you leave the house without people thinking your just rolled out of bed? Try these wide-leg pants with a removable waist tie and side seam pockets. Not only are they made of 27% organic cotton, but they're also 63% modal, which is made of sustainably harvested beechwood in a carbon neutral process.
Alternative Apparel Dolphin Eco-Jersey Skirt
Or, you could go for this sporty and stylish soft-knit Dolphin-hem skirt. With an elasticized waistband, it's comfy and cozy, but still cute enough to rock for a day to the beach, or a night spent watching the stars. It's made of eco-jersey, a cotton/poly/nylon blend which features organic and recycled materials.
Rothy's The Lace Up
Believe us when we say that if heaven were a sneaker, it would be Rothy's new Lace Up. It feels supremely comfy like those water-socks you can go tromping around in the sea in, but more substantial and supportive.The revolutionary two-part footbed (made of plant-based materials) offers support with comfort, while the upper is knit with Rothy's signature thread, spun from repurposed plastic bottles. Meanwhile, the outsoles are made of a bio-based TPU. We're probably going to get them in every color, but we started with the classic navy blue pair.
