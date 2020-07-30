13 Cardigans to Send to Your Besties for World Friendship Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

A friend is like a favorite cardigan, at least according to Taylor Swift's new single Cardigan. She sent her star-studded group of friends cardigans in celebration of its release, from Kelsea Ballerini to Kesha, and we think that's a pretty great gift idea just in time for World Friendship Day, July 30.

Below, the cardigans that you can send to your bestie to show that they bring out the best in you. Swift is even selling her own cardigans in celebration of the single here.