Toni Braxton Speaks Out After Sister Tamar Braxton's Hospitalization

Toni Braxton has broken her silence following Tamar Braxton's hospitalization.

On Wednesday, July 29, the 52-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a picture of her loved ones.

"Family is everything!" Toni captioned the snapshot. "Especially sisters!" Trina Braxton also commented on the photo with a series of heart emojis.

The post came about two weeks after Tamar was hospitalized. A source close to Tamar and her family told E! News the 43-year-old TV star was found unconscious by her boyfriend, David Adefesco, who called 9-1-1. The insider said the two had been staying at The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Los Angeles "trying to relax and have a bit of a staycation."

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News they received a radio call at around 9:45 p.m. on July 16 for a "medical emergency." The Los Angeles Fire Department also said they received a call at around 9:57 p.m. for an "unconscious female," who was transported to a nearby hospital. Neither department confirmed the identity.

A source told E! News, "Tamar had taken some medication and had been drinking before David found her."

"David does not believe that she was trying to kill herself, despite experiencing some rough times in quarantine," the insider said.