Elton John Celebrates 30 Years of Sobriety With Powerful Message

In July 1990, John checked into a Chicago hospital for treatment.

"I tried to run away twice because of authority figures telling me what to do. I didn't like that, but it was one of the things I had to learn . . . to listen," the "I'm Still Standing" singer recalled to the Los Angeles Times in 1992. "I packed my suitcase on the first two Saturdays and I sat on the sidewalk and cried. I asked myself where I was going to run: ‘Do you go back and take more drugs and kill yourself, or do you go to another center because you don't quite like the way someone spoke to you here?' In the end, I knew there was really no choice. I realized this was my last chance."

John continued treatment and stepped back from his work to focus on his health.

"The smartest move I made immediately after treatment was to take an entire year off from all work," he told Variety for its "Recovery Issue" last year. "I was determined to make my recovery the only focus in my life. I completely cleared my diary for a year. Today, my best advice to people who are facing those difficult early days of sobriety is to get humble. Make recovery your absolute priority over everything else. Don't go back to work too soon. Take the time you need to learn and heal. I don't think I would still be sober today if I hadn't taken that whole year off and thrown myself into my program of recovery."