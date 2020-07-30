Khloe Kardashian, Kelly Clarkson and More Stars React to California's Earthquake

Southern California residents received an unexpected wake-up call on Thursday morning.

Right before 4:30 a.m. local time on July 30, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck the San Fernando Valley area. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake hit Pacoima, Calif., located northwest of Los Angeles. While the epicenter was about 20 miles north of L.A., the impact could be felt for miles, with many stars taking to social media to share their reactions to the frightening tremor.

"Oh man!! Wow that felt much bigger than a 4.5 #earthquake," Khloe Kardashian wrote of the earthquake's magnitude, which has since been downgraded. "So scary! Sneakers and my flashlight by my bed."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added, "2020 we are tired sis!!!! TIRED!! T I R E D."

Chrissy Teigen also shared a series of tweets, first asking, "how big was that." The Chrissy's Court star also noted, "I like our earthquake bonding. My heart! Ah."

The 34-year-old mom of two later joked, "Aw just realized my first thought was to run to my kids. I didn't, but it was my first thought and that is so sweet of me."