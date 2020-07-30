Selena Gomez Sends Heartfelt Message to Fans Explaining Her Fewer Social Media Posts

Fans, Selena Gomez is coming back to you.
The songstress took to social media late Wednesday, July 29, with a video message explaining why she hasn't been frequenting social media as much as of late.
"Hey! I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven't been posting that much," the 28-year-old star began. "I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there's so many exciting things coming up that I can't wait to share with all of you."
While it sounds like there several projects down the pipeline for the performer, Gomez acknowledged there were times this year that required a more serious tone. "I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just…joyful or [celebratory]," she explained. "It was really hard for me."
"And, I've taken the time to learn, truly learn about what's going on," the singer noted, "and I continue to make that my priority."
Simultaneously, she'll be popping up more frequently online.
"Just letting you know that I'm going to be a little bit more involved and I'm just sending more love and kind of showing you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing," she explained. "But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon."
The start of 2020 was a big one for Gomez as she released her long-awaited third studio album, Rare, on Jan. 10. The album was number one on the Billboard 200. In February, she announced the summer launch of her Rare Beauty brand, potentially one of the "exciting things" coming up that Gomez teased in her video message. As well, HBO Max announced in May that she will star in her own quarantine cooking show on the platform this summer.
Then, amid the Black Lives Matter movement and in the wake of George Floyd's death in late May, the star shifted gears on her social media platforms and used it to amplify Black voices.