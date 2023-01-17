Picture It: 20 Golden Girls Gifts In Honor Of Betty White's Birthday

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As they say in St. Olaf, Christmas without fruitcake is like St. Sigmund's Day without the headless boy. We're not entirely sure, but we think that's akin to celebrating what would have been Betty White's 101st birthday without stuff featuring the ultimate girl squad, The Golden Girls!
No doubt about it: Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia are totally friendship goals. There's no better way to celebrate and honor Betty and her inspirationally sunny outlook on life than by cozying up in a snuggly blanket featuring their faces, or sipping wine from character-inspired stemless glasses, or lighting a prayer candle in honor of that wise sage, Sophia Petrillo (just don't burn down Shady Pines in the process).
So grab a slice of cheesecake and shop these fab gifts paying homage to the iconic show and cast!
YesTeeDesign Stay Golden Sweatshirt
Stay cozy and golden during your Golden Girls marathon thanks to this stylish sweatshirt featuring everyone's favorite girl group!
CharmsByBeatriz Golden Girls Shoe Charms
Add a little Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia to your Crocs or tennis shoes! You're bound to get tons of compliments.
CoteCoutureLtd Golden Girls Face Masks
Oh, what we would do to see how Golden Girls would've handled a pandemic and mask-wearing. But at least we can rep the iconic group while we run essential errands.
Shady Pines Vintage Hotel Motel Keychain
Shady Pines may have been torched to the ground, but you can still have a keepsake from your time there courtesy of this vintage keychain. Made of lightweight, durable blue plastic with shiny gold printed lettering, one side pays homage to the Pines, while the other simply says,"Thank you for being a friend," so you never forget the iconic theme song.
Thank You For Being A Friend Golden Girls Activities Book
Enjoy a girl's night in with show-inspired bingo, trivia and more! Cheesecake sold separately.
Geeki Tikis The Golden Girls Ceramic Mini Glasses— Set Of 4
These hilarious shot glasses aren't just to hold your favorite libations but they can also serve as cute mini dessert holders.
Golden Girls Windshield Sun Shade Visor
You could get shady like the girls, or you could just use them to shade your car from harmful UV rays. This sun blocker features all four ladies (with Dorothy in the driver's seat, natch) on a vinyl windshield.
JustJoAndCo The Golden Girls Pot Holders
You don't have to worry about burning yourself when you're taking those pies and cakes out of the oven with these pot holders!
Golden Girls Inspired Stemless Wine Glass Set— Set of 4
Whether you break these stemless wine glasses out for girl's night, or you indulge solo during your own Golden Girls binge watch session, there's one for every girl and her mood. Each glass is printed with premium, organic, dishwasher-safe ink in vivid white. Plus, the print is chip and fade-proof.
The Golden Girls Any Way You Slice It Retro Trivia Card Game
How deep is your love for Blanche, Sophia, Dorothy and Rose? Test your obsession with this trivia game, with the objective of collecting pieces of "cheesecake" for your knowledge of all things Girls.
Golden Girls Squad Goals Photo T-Shirt
Taylor Swift may have popularized the concept of a Girl Squad, but this crew has been at it since '85. Celebrate history by wearing this tee featuring the originators of Squad Goals. This tee is offered in men's sizing, making for a looser, more relaxed fit, ensuring there's always room for more cheesecake.
My Pen15 Club Sophia Petrillo Celebrity Prayer Candle
Look, times are tough right now, and we could all use a guiding light to get us through. So why not make that light a prayer candle paying homage to Saint Sophia Petrillo? She of the acid tongue and the pasta sauce so good that even she, as she put it, "would make love to it," seems a perfect deity to ask for guidance in these trying times.
Golden Girls Themed Warhol Fleece Blanket
Pop culture history crashes together in this delightful Warhol-esque fleece blanket featuring The Girls, with bold colors and bright hues to keep your spirits up, even if you're snuggled on the couch lamenting the cheating ways of that yutz Stanley Zbornak.
Monopoly: The Golden Girls Board Game
This nostalgic board game allows you to buy, sell and trade iconic locations from the show. It also features playing tokens like cheesecake, Stan's toupee, Rose's teddy bear Fernando, Sophia's purse, Blanche's hand mirror and candied herring.
Golden Girls Coffee Mug
Search no longer: the meaning of life is printed on this glass coffee mug. The message? "Live Like Rose, Dress Like Blanche, Think Like Dorothy and Speak Like Sophia."
Chia Pet Golden Girls Blanche with Seed Pack
If you've ever wanted a totem to help guide you in the ways of confidence, vitality, and never-ending beauty, obviously Blanche Devereaux should be your focus. May we recommend worshiping her in chia form? This kit features a chia Blanche with enough packets for three plantings, offering a full head of chia "hair" in one to three weeks.
Golden Girls Bingo Game
Sure, you could play regular old bingo. Or you could play deluxe bingo featuring our favorite girls splashed across 16 colorful bingo cards and 42 graphic calling cards, with each one unique representing one of the iconic moments from the series. Pair this with the stemless wine glasses, and you have your next girl's night activity.
Bioworld The Golden Girls Stay Golden T-Shirt
Miami is nice, so we'll say it twice... or rather, we love The Golden Girls so much that we think you should own not one, but two t-shirts paying homage to them. This one is also 100% cotton and featured in relaxed men's sizing, with the edict to "Stay Golden" emblazoned across a stellar press photo of our girls.
Drinks on the Lanai: Cocktails, Mocktails And Cheesecake Inspired By The Golden Girls by Elouise Anders
A stiff drink is a must! Get inspired with recipes for Frozen Bellinis or non-alcoholic libations like the Bahama Mama and Blanche's Punch.
Golden Girls Sitcom Pop Icons Large Retro Tin Tote
This keepsake lunchbox is perfect for the lifelong Golden Girls fans in your life! Gift Idea: Fill it with cookies and snacks for a the ultimate surprise.
—Originally published July 30, 2020, at 5:00 a.m. PT