Picture It, The Ultimate Golden Girls Gift Guide

It's not Sicily in 1922, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't gift your girl squad these tees, mugs, candles and more.

By Katherine Riley, Carly Milne, Emily Spain, Jenny Lee, Alexa Vazquez Dec 20, 2023 11:00 PMTags
TVBetty WhiteShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionShop HomeGifts by RecipientGifts by InterestE! InsiderLikesShop Fandom Gift Guides
Shop - Golden Girls Gift Guide - Hero ImageE! Illustration/ Courtesy of Target, Amazon, Red Bubble, Etsy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As they say in St. Olaf, Christmas without fruitcake is like St. Sigmund's Day without the headless boy. We're not entirely sure, but we think that's akin to a celebrating a birthday or the holidays with a Golden Girls fan and not gifting them stuff featuring the ultimate girl squad from their favorite show.

No doubt about it: Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia are totally friendship goals. There's no better way to celebrate and honor fans of the show than by cozying up in a snuggly blanket featuring their faces, or sipping wine from character-inspired stemless glasses, or lighting a prayer candle in honor of that wise sage, Sophia Petrillo (just don't burn down Shady Pines in the process).

So grab a slice of cheesecake and shop these fab gifts paying homage to the iconic show and cast with this gift guide!

read
26 Essential Gifts for True Crime Fans Everywhere

Golden Girls Queens Frame Hooded Sweatshirt

Rep your four favorite queens with this soft cotton sweatshirt, which is available in extended men's sizes, so you can find an ultra-comfy oversized fit.

$38.99
Target

Thank You For Being A Friend Tote Bag

The recipient of this adorable tote bag will definitely be saying "Thank you for being a friend."

$18.04
Red Bubble

Shady Pines Retirement Home Spiral Notebook

Write down all of your notes, hopes, or dreams in this spiral-bound notebook boasting the logo of Sophia's former residence, The Shade Pines Retirement Home.

$15.28
Red Bubble

YesTeeDesign Stay Golden Sweatshirt

Stay cozy and golden during your Golden Girls marathon thanks to this stylish sweatshirt featuring everyone's favorite girl group!

$36.50
$25.55
Etsy

CharmsByBeatriz Golden Girls Shoe Charms

Add a little Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia to your Crocs or tennis shoes! You're bound to get tons of compliments.

$3.50
Etsy

CoteCoutureLtd Golden Girls Face Masks

Oh, what we would do to see how Golden Girls would've handled a pandemic and mask-wearing. But at least we can rep the iconic group while we run essential errands.

$11.99
Etsy

Shady Pines Vintage Hotel Motel Keychain

Shady Pines may have been torched to the ground, but you can still have a keepsake from your time there courtesy of this vintage keychain. Made of lightweight, durable blue plastic with shiny gold printed lettering, one side pays homage to the Pines, while the other simply says,"Thank you for being a friend," so you never forget the iconic theme song.

$8.99
Amazon

Geeki Tikis The Golden Girls Ceramic Mini Glasses— Set Of 4

These hilarious shot glasses aren't just to hold your favorite libations but they can also serve as cute mini dessert holders.

$39.99
Walmart

Golden Girls Windshield Sun Shade Visor

You could get shady like the girls, or you could just use them to shade your car from harmful UV rays. This sun blocker features all four ladies (with Dorothy in the driver's seat, natch) on a vinyl windshield.

$40
$39.99
Amazon

JustJoAndCo The Golden Girls iPhone Case

Not only will this phone case protect your device, it'll also make you smile and remind you to stay golden. Plus, it's available for tons of different iPhone models.

$18.50
Etsy

Golden Girls Inspired Stemless Wine Glass Set— Set of 4

Whether you break these stemless wine glasses out for girl's night, or you indulge solo during your own Golden Girls binge watch session, there's one for every girl and her mood. Each glass is printed with premium, organic, dishwasher-safe ink in vivid white. Plus, the print is chip and fade-proof.

$27.99
Amazon

The Golden Girls Any Way You Slice It Retro Trivia Card Game

How deep is your love for Blanche, Sophia, Dorothy and Rose? Test your obsession with this trivia game, with the objective of collecting pieces of "cheesecake" for your knowledge of all things Girls.

$15
$14.99
Amazon

Golden Girls 'Squad' Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Taylor Swift may have popularized the concept of a Girl Squad, but this crew has been at it since '85. Celebrate history by wearing this tee featuring the originators of Squad Goals. This tee is offered in men's sizing, making for a looser, more relaxed fit, ensuring there's always room for more cheesecake.

$12.99
Amazon

My Pen15 Club Sophia Petrillo Celebrity Prayer Candle

Look, times are tough right now, and we could all use a guiding light to get us through. So why not make that light a prayer candle paying homage to Saint Sophia Petrillo? She of the acid tongue and the pasta sauce so good that even she, as she put it, "would make love to it," seems a perfect deity to ask for guidance in these trying times.

$25.99
Amazon

Golden Girls Themed Warhol Fleece Blanket

Pop culture history crashes together in this delightful Warhol-esque fleece blanket featuring The Girls, with bold colors and bright hues to keep your spirits up, even if you're snuggled on the couch lamenting the cheating ways of that yutz Stanley Zbornak. 

$35.99
$29.99
Amazon

Monopoly: The Golden Girls Board Game

This nostalgic board game allows you to buy, sell and trade iconic locations from the show. It also features playing tokens like cheesecake, Stan's toupee, Rose's teddy bear Fernando, Sophia's purse, Blanche's hand mirror and candied herring.

$39.95
$35.93
Amazon

Golden Girls Coffee Mug

Search no longer: the meaning of life is printed on this glass coffee mug. The message? "Live Like Rose, Dress Like Blanche, Think Like Dorothy and Speak Like Sophia."

$15
Amazon

Chia Pet Golden Girls Blanche with Seed Pack

If you've ever wanted a totem to help guide you in the ways of confidence, vitality, and never-ending beauty, obviously Blanche Devereaux should be your focus. May we recommend worshiping her in chia form? This kit features a chia Blanche with enough packets for three plantings, offering a full head of chia "hair" in one to three weeks.

$21.99
Amazon

Golden Girls Bingo Game

Sure, you could play regular old bingo. Or you could play deluxe bingo featuring our favorite girls splashed across 16 colorful bingo cards and 42 graphic calling cards, with each one unique representing one of the iconic moments from the series. Pair this with the stemless wine glasses, and you have your next girl's night activity.

$21.99
$19.99
Amazon

Bioworld The Golden Girls Stay Golden T-Shirt

Miami is nice, so we'll say it twice... or rather, we love The Golden Girls so much that we think you should own not one, but two t-shirts paying homage to them. This one is also 100% cotton and featured in relaxed men's sizing, with the edict to "Stay Golden" emblazoned across a stellar press photo of our girls.

$18.99
Amazon

Drinks on the Lanai: Cocktails, Mocktails And Cheesecake Inspired By The Golden Girls by Elouise Anders

A stiff drink is a must! Get inspired with recipes for Frozen Bellinis or non-alcoholic libations like the Bahama Mama and Blanche's Punch

$23.12
Amazon

Golden Girls Sitcom Pop Icons Large Retro Tin Tote

This keepsake lunchbox is perfect for the lifelong Golden Girls fans in your life! Gift Idea: Fill it with cookies and snacks for a the ultimate surprise.

$19.99
$14.99
Amazon

Not sure what to get your mom? Check out these 50 gift ideas that will guarantee you the favorite child award.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

—Originally published July 30, 2020, at 5:00 a.m. PT