Picture It, The Ultimate Golden Girls Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As they say in St. Olaf, Christmas without fruitcake is like St. Sigmund's Day without the headless boy. We're not entirely sure, but we think that's akin to a celebrating a birthday or the holidays with a Golden Girls fan and not gifting them stuff featuring the ultimate girl squad from their favorite show.

No doubt about it: Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia are totally friendship goals. There's no better way to celebrate and honor fans of the show than by cozying up in a snuggly blanket featuring their faces, or sipping wine from character-inspired stemless glasses, or lighting a prayer candle in honor of that wise sage, Sophia Petrillo (just don't burn down Shady Pines in the process).

So grab a slice of cheesecake and shop these fab gifts paying homage to the iconic show and cast with this gift guide!