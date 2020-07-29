Jessica SimpsonMeghan MarkleEmmysPeacockPhotosVideos

Get Nostalgic With Homesick Candles' Warehouse Sale

Shop candles that help you reminisce, at a discount.

By Carolin Lehmann Jul 29, 2020 9:57 PMTags
Life/StyleShoppingShopShop SalesShop Home
EComm, Homesick Candles Warehouse SaleE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Homesick candles are meant to help you reminisce, whether about your home state or a Friday night football game. The good news is that the brand has a warehouse sale on their unique scents going on right now through September 15, so it's the perfect time to try them out.

Below, some of the highlights from the sale, or you can shop all the deals here.

read
Macy's 10 Days of Glam: Save 50% Off MAC Liquid Lips Today Only!

Homesick Iowa Candle

Iowa smells like bourbon, cream and praline according to Homesick Candles. This candle burns for 60 to 80 hours.

$34
$23
Homesick

Homesick Houston Candle

Or, you can enjoy the scent of your favorite city. Houston smells like tobacco leaves, leather and citrus.

$34
$30
Homesick

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson Reveals Why She Confronted the Woman Who Abused Her

2

Meghan Markle's Necklace Reportedly Got Her in Trouble With the Palace

3

Michael Kopech Files For Divorce From Vanessa Morgan After Baby News

Homesick Boston Candle

Spiced tea, citrus and vanilla sugar are reminiscent of Boston

$34
$30
Homesick

Homesick Summer Camp Candle

Do you ever wish you could go to summer camp as an adult? Well, this candle will take you right back with scents of green grass and sunscreen.

$34
$26
Homesick

Homesick Baby Gender Reveal Candle

Burn this candle five to 10 minutes to turn the black strip at the top of the candle label either pink or blue, depending on your baby's gender. It has a soft floral scent.

$34
$30
Homesick

Homesick Northern California Candle

Pears, apples, cloves, cinnamon and vanilla are reminiscent of the wine and forests of Northern California.

$34
$30
Homesick

Homesick Bloomingdale's NYC Candle

Dream about a long day of shopping at Bloomingdale's in New York City while burning this candle with notes of mandarin, grapefruit, orange and champagne grapes.

$34
$30
Homesick

Homesick Friday Night Football Candle

Between grass, leather and popcorn, this candle has captured the scent of a Friday night football game. 

$34
$30
Homesick

Homesick Atlanta Candle

Pecan pie, dogwood blossoms and daffodils smell like Atlanta.

$34
$30
Homesick

Homesick Oklahoma Candle

This candle captures the sweet scents of Oklahoma with notes of butter, cinnamon, maple and candied pecans.

$34
$23
Homesick

Up next, the beauty products Tyra Banks, Miranda Kerr, Michelle Pfeiffer and more are obsessed with this summer. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson Reveals Why She Confronted the Woman Who Abused Her

2

Meghan Markle's Necklace Reportedly Got Her in Trouble With the Palace

3

Michael Kopech Files For Divorce From Vanessa Morgan After Baby News

4
Exclusive

90 Day Fiancé's Robert and Anny Welcome a Baby Girl

5

Go Inside Kendall Jenner's Stunning L.A. Home