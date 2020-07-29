Bravo Announces Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment Special With Kandi Burruss & More Stars

Related : Garcelle Beauvais: "It's About Time" a Black Woman Joined "RHOBH"

A much-needed conversation.

Bravo is bringing an intimate roundtable discussion, Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment, to TV's everywhere on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. Hosted by E!'s Nina Parker, the dialogue about race and equality will feature Bravolebrities (both Black and white) like Garcelle Beauvais (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Dr. Britten Cole (Married to Medicine LA) and Leah McSweeney (The Real Housewives of New York City).

"In this climate, it's important that we continue to have the uncomfortable conversations, honest discussions, and thoughtful debates that push us to the next level of understanding," Parker said. "I'm so thrilled to have been a part of this special event that showcases so many different stories of truth."